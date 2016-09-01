Who Is Alleged Chris Brown Victim Baylee Curran?

While Drake and Rihanna are busy in making their relationship public, Chris Brown is also in news but not for good reasons. The cops received a call from Miss California, Baylee Curran, who has being hanging out with a lot of other celebs.

The beauty queen said that Chris was with his friends and they saw her and started to tease her and calling out the names, and then Chris pulled out his gun at her saying, ’Get the F out of here’. She further said that afterwards they asked her to sign a waiver but she didn’t, she didn’t sign anything. And Chris Brown was arrested by the cops.