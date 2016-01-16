Sanam Jung Complete Wedding Pics & Videos

These days, the news of Sanam Jung’s wedding has become viral on social media websites. Moreover, different Pakistani channels have also highlighted the wedding ceremony of Sanam Jung. Pakistani renowned celebrity Sanam Jung has tied the knot with her fiance Qassam Jafri. He is a certified flight instructor at Alpha Tango Flying Services in San Antonio, United States. There is always a smile on her face of Sanam Jung on the wedding days that further enhances her beauty.

On her wedding day, she has worn a beautiful and adorable outfit whose color was dull golden and pink. She looks beautiful like traditional bride in that dress. Rumors said that they both look more beautiful together and definitely will become a perfect & cute couple forever. Even all pictures of her wedding go viral on social media because her fans are waiting for her all pictures.

Sanam Jung has an outstanding personality and all time she has a cute smile on her face. Even her personality kills many boys and they love her a lot as a good actress. By nature, she is also very loving, caring and little naughty. Before the start of her marriage, the news of her wedding goes viral on media. All events of her wedding like Mayun, Nikkah, Mehndi, Barat plus Walima were fabulous. In her wedding, many close friends and celebrities were also invited which includes Imran Abbas and many more. They both are very close friends and have done dramas serials together. Now I am sharing some marvelous wedding pictures of Sanam and Qassam. I hope all of our readers will definitely like all of their wedding pictures.

Sanam Jung Dance with Husband Qassam

Joota Chupai Rasm in Sanam’s Marriage

Sanam Jung Nikkah Video

Pakistani Actress Sanam Jung Wedding Pics