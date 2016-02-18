Sana Safinaz Bridal Collection 2016 with Price

Fashion Pakistan Week Winter Festive 2015 was held on 29th November 2015. In this fashion week, famous Pakistani fashion designers have participated and presented their bridal collections for the upcoming year 2016. People from all around Pakistan have also attended this winter festive. Sana Safinaz has launched formal winter collection 2016 on the same festive. Marriages have been decided to organize this year and Sana Safinaz new bridal dresses range is the best choice for all young brides.

Sana Safinaz is a leading clothing brand of Pakistan that is liked by almost all ladies. Females from other countries also like their attires and prefer to wear them on special occasions. This brand has occupied a top place in fashion industry as a result of hard work, creativity and originality.

Formal dresses are also displayed by Sana Safinaz on this fashion week. All her dresses are inspired by Russian Roulette. Their recent collection goes well with the exoticism and glamour of winter season. Some exciting varieties of cuts are also seen in their formal dresses. Modern styles of dresses are also introduced by Sana Safinaz such as gowns, chic pencil skirts and boxy jackets. Models were looking adorable in these attires and the way they presented their collection was mind-blowing. Spangle techniques and bullion threadwork was also used in their dresses keeping in view the taste of young girls.

Bright colors are mostly preferred by girls in winter season that is why Sana Safinaz has used dazzling colors like yellow, green, purple, orange, blue, maroon and golden. The designer has launched short shirts with leggings, skirts, capris and trousers. Gorgeous frocks embellished with beautiful embroidery were also seen in the formal collection of Sana Safinaz. Audience was so excited to see their latest collections and both designers (Sana and Safinaz) have received many compliments.

Stuff of pure silk and chiffon are used in the manufacturing of these dresses. Majority of the females prefer the same stuff when going for parties, anniversaries or birthdays. Let’s browse below here all new designs of Sana Safinaz Bridal Collection 2016 for those brides who are going to marriage this year.