50 Breathtaking Arabic Mehndi Designs To Try In 2016

Arabic Mehndi Designs are the major prominent, stylish and the latest fashion happenings, just called mehndi designs. Henna mehndi design prototypes are not just important in Muslim countries, but now it is more and more trendy in the Arab countries, in the other division of the planet recognized places especially in the subcontinent.

In the Arabic mehndi designs dots are used with floral patterns. Some floral patterns are in round shape while some give carry, edge and sharp look. In theses designs block patterns are used with filling. A good thing about Arabic mehndi designs is its filling that give dark tone to the mehndi. Dots are used to combine the floral pattern or for making the connection. Filling and empty spaces make the overall look very attractive. Here are some beautiful designs of Arabic mehndi designs let’s have a look on this.

Mehndi henna designs are unrelated from the rest of the other styles of mehandi, generally black and dark brown shade styles used in Arabic Mehndi. It is considered a ritual to adorn a bride on wedding day with mehndi.

Arab civilization has a grand significance and exceptionality and uniqueness, henna mehndi is a necessary in arab belief. Brides around the world wears different arabic henna mehndi designs, similar designs as compare to Pakistan and India. Arabic henna designs are more often than not lighter than the others and generally applied on the hands and arms front or back side.

Latest Arabic Mehndi Designs 2016

Here is the some unique styles for Arabic brides, hope you will like this. Let’s have a look on new mehndi designs arabic style 2016 for Hands and Foot:-