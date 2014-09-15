Mohammad Amir Wedding, Wife Nargis Pics

Pakistan international cricket team left arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir also spelled Mohammad Aamer has been tied the knot with British Pakistani nationalist Nargis on last Sunday dated 14 September 2014. According to the Mohammad Amir family members, their wedding event celebrated in Lahore where just close family members of both bride and groom participated.

Mohammad Amir wedding ceremony celebrated as simple marriage ocassion, no friends and fellows from Pakistani cricketer team or other celebrities. As sources reports that this is the love affair between Mohammad Amir and Narigs.

Recently Pakistani Cricketer Cricketer Nasir Jamshad married to British nationalist Samara Afzal. You can check here Nasir Jamshad Wedding Pictures. But Nasir wedding celebrates with full of fun and entertainment, he invites all friends and fellow cricketers on his wedding events. On the other hand Mohammad Amir tied the knot privately, he did not invite his fellow cricketers and other close friends on wedding functions. Amir friends and fellow cricketers angry, according to the close sources of Amir.

Mohammad Amir has been banned to play cricket by ICC for five years. Nowadays he is working in his debut Pakistani movie ‘Blind Love’ with director Faisal Bukhari. Mohammad Amir said that Nargis would prove to be lucky for him.

We congratulates to Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir and Narig for happy married life ahead.