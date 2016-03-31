Khaadi Lawn 2016 Summer Collection with Prices

Khaadi — is not just a clothing brand but a whole fashion house since the beginning in 1998. Khaadi is known for its beautifully designed, yummy coloured, enchanting and hottest styles of dresses amazing ambience they provide to their customers. Khaadi has number of outlets all over the country and it is one of those brand whose retail stores are very much pretty and well designed with amazing interior, same as the band itself. Khaadi has fully-equipped design studio with in-house dyeing and stitching unit, so that they make sure all the work is done by their designers under one supervision. And there will be no point of imperfection. That is the main idea of their success and amazing brand image over the globe.

Khaadi recently launches its latest summer lawn collection 2016 for summer, winter and spring collection in every respective season with different and new designs every time to meet customers demand. Now summers are almost here and Khaadi Lawn 2016 Collection for women, Volume 1 is also on the door to enhance your style and beauty.

This time the brand comes up with very elegant very classy and very pretty three piece lawn suits, with chiffon and silk dupatta, along with embroidered shirts. That will include neckline embroidery, border embroidery and full sleeve embroidery work. The embroidered suit will range between 4500-6500+. The three piece suits are also available in digital printing with eye catching and bright colours like blue, orange, purple, red and light green. The colour selection is definitely up to date in accordance with the bright sunny days. The printed suits will range between 4000-6000.

Khaadi Summer Collection 2016 Online Catalog

Ready wear shirts are always in demand especially from young girl’s side. So this summer collection has huge variety for girls in very economical prices. These shirts are usually made up from lawn and thin silk with light embroidery for everyday wearing and formal party wear shirts are also available with little bit of stone and beads work with slight touch of embroidery. These dresses will make you look and feel young pretty and fabulous. Let’s browse below here lates Khaadi summer collection 2016 for women with prices. Have happy summers with khaadi!