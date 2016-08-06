Kendall Jenner Shares Hot New Bikini Photo to Support a Good Cause

Very young, hot and famous American model and television personality Kendall Jenner, known for her role in E! Belongs to the controversial family of Kardashians. Kardashians usually put the internet on the storm by their bold acts and controversial behaviors. But this time, Kendall Jenner shared a photo on Instagram in stylish two pieces swimsuit with classy glasses that took the media by the storm. The main purpose of the photo was to raise charity fund along with Glasses Company, to raise their donation by double, within 24 hours. And I think Kendall has succeeded in her purpose already.