Imran Abbas Naqvi Dramas, Wedding, Wife, Pics, Biography

August 18, 2014

Imran Abbas Naqvi is a very talented and intelligent Pakistani actor. He is a very attractive model also. He is more prominent for his leading roles in several dramas as compared to any advertisements. He rarely appears in any advertisement or commercials. Imran Abbas Naqvi is one of the most beautiful models and actors in Pakistan’s film industry and that is the reason girls love him so much to be on screen all the time.

Imran Abbas Early Life

Imran Abbas Naqvi was born in Islamabad on October 15, 1982. He is a Pakistani national and is living in Islamabad now-a-days. He completed his education from National College of Arts which helped him get into the showbiz industry being an artist. He got himself into showbiz industry in the year 2003 and still working with even more passion and dedication. Basically he is an architect.

Imran Abbas Wedding, Wife

Imran Abbasi has a huge circle of fans, especially the girls who go crazy after him. Recently, Imran made it clear that he has been married to Aleena Abbas. They are very much happy with each other and living a peaceful life without any worries.

Imran Abbas Latest Pictures

Imran Abbas Career

Imran Abbas got his career started in 2003 by making his debut appearance in Umrao Jaan which was GEO TV’s drama. This type of debut gave him great break which lead him get more passionate and work with more devotion and dedication. Later, his career got boosted up when he was being stared in HUM TV’s drama Malaal in 2009-10. His appearance in Akbari Ashgari in 2010-11 was a turning point in his acting career as it gave him a huge boost and he was able to earn too much fame from his fans. Later, he also participated in several telefilms and proved himself to be a very effective film actor as well. The telefilms in which he appeared include Sheer Khurma (2009) and Shadi Aur Tum Say in 2010.

Imran Abbas Movies

Year Title Role Notes
2013 Anjuman Asif Pakistani Film
2014 Creature 3D Kunal Bollywood Debut
Post-production

Imran Abbas Dramas

Year Title Role Additional Notes
2003 Umrao Jan Nawab Sultan GEO TV
2006
Koi Lamha Gulab Ho Sheharyar Hum TV
2006 Piya Kay Ghar Jana Hai Aman Ary Digital
2008 Mujhe Apna Bana Lo Azaan Hum TV
Rastay Dil Kay TV One
Abhi Abhi Bilal ARY Digital
Mere Paas Paas (The sequel) Ali Hum TV
2009 Malaal Jawad Hum TV
Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan Haider Abbas Geo TV
Deewangi Ali ARY Digital
2010 Baar Ali PTV
Agar Tum Mil Jao ARY Digital
Vasl Nabeel Hum TV
Noor Bano Agha Murash Hum TV
Kabhi aye naa judai Bilal Atv
Mujhe Hai Hukm-e-Azaan Fahad Hum TV
2011 Mera Khoon Hua Tha Ramis A Plus
Khuda Aur Muhabbat Hammad Geo TV
Mera Naseeb Moeez Hum TV
Akbari Asghari Akbar Hum TV
2012 Pal Mein Ishq Pal Mein Nahi Haris Express Entertainment
2012 Teray Bina PTV Global
2012 Teri Meri Dosti Rafay Express Entertainment
2013 Dil e Muztar [8] Adeel Hum TV
2013 Main Manto ARY Digital
Danyal Khan PTV
2014 Alvida under production Hum TV

Imran Abbas Telefilms

Year Title Role Additional Notes
2006 Kyun Pyar Nahi Milta Sunny TV One
2009 Mystery Theater Faraz Appeared in episode Khawab on Hum TV
2009 Sheer khurma Hum TV
2010 Shadi Aur Tum Say? Sami Hum TV
2011 Deewana Aaj TV

