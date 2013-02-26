Erum Khan: Bridal Dresses Collection for Women

Pakistani well known fashion designer Erum Khan is gaining popularity in the Pakistan fashion industry. Her brand randomly launched latest dresses collection for all season. She is also participated in all fashion events like Bridal Couture Week, Pakistan Fashion Week and many other fashion events.

Erum Khan recently launched Bridal wear dresses collection 2013 for girls. I hope you never seen such a nice designs before; all Erum Khan Bridal Dresses looks superb and eye-catching. They use mix matching color schemes in their latest dresses collection. These dresses can be wearing on Barat and even also on Walima function. If you want get lovely attraction from your life partner, i suggest you must buy and wear Erum Khan Dresses in your wedding.

Erum Khan is the great designer that was working in fashion industry since 2009 after completed her Masters degree in business administration. She always focuses designing through dedication and commitment in her education career. She launches their first dresses collection in 2010 in the label of “medley”. Erum Khan Brand deals with eastern outfits, western outfits; formal and casual dresses, semi-formal dresses, winter or summer dresses collection, bridal wedding wear dresses and groom wedding dresses collection. In short words, Eurm Khan is the unconquerable and talented new generation fashion designer rising in Pakistan fashion industry. Erum Khan main Outlet is in Rawalpindi Islamabad but her all dresses collection is also available on renowned stores all over the Pakistan.

Here we are sharing with you some of the new and famous Bridal dresses designs of Erum Khan for girls:-

Erum Khan also participated recently in the Pantene Bridal Couture Week 2013 where they presented their latest Bridal dresses collection 2013 for girls. Let’s have a look of Erum Khan’s Bridal dresses collection at Pantene Bridal Couture Week 2013.

Erum Khan’s websites is still under construction but you can submit your queries here and also on Erum Khan Facebook page.

Address of Erum Khan Outlet:-

House No. 819, Chaklala Scheme III,

Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Timings – 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM