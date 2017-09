MTV Music awards, as always, proved to be one of the most rocking and wild night of Hollywood. And the best way to keep an eye on your favourite celebs and everything about them is to follow them on Instagram.

The best moments about the night was Cindy Crawford’s look of 90’s gram and ‘Me and Mommy’ moment of Beyoncé and her daughter, and Britney’s getting ready for the show. This is just a glimpse of what all the stars were doing, follow them on Instagram and have a look at classy star moments.