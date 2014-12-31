It has become a dream of Pakistani girls and women to become fair. So they try to lighten their complexion by using different methods. Some of them go for the traditional methods which can be easily adopted at homes but now days whitening creams have been introduced in the market.

There are number of whitening creams being produced and sold in Pakistan, some of them have negative effects too but also have some plus points. Some of the skin whitening creams are discussed under:

Best Skin Whitening Creams in Pakistan

L’Oreal Whitening Cream

This cream is also famous as L’Oreal White Perfect day whitening cream and has been widely used in Pakistan by females and young girls. It is especially manufactured to lighten the skin tone and to make it fairer than ever. It is made up of SPF 117 and is claimed that no harmful ingredient or element is used in it. The results can be seen in two weeks. L’Oreal whitening cream helps in securing the skin from harmful rays of sun and makes the skin glowing and more beautiful.

Garnier Light Night Fairness Cream

This cream is selling in Pakistan like hot cakes because it claims that user will get the fair skin in short time period. It is made up of fruits extracts as well as from vitamin C and other similar ingredients. It is useful for every type of skin and makes the skin fairer and glowing. This can be used for treating the dark spots, eye circles as well as other marks on the face. This cream does not have any negative or adverse reaction on the skin.

Golden Pearl Whitening Cream

Golden pearl whitening cream is famous and popular whitening cream in Pakistan. It is considered to be useful in making the skin tone white, clear and spotless. This cream is being sold in Pakistan from last many years and customers like this product and spreading positive word of mouth. This cream has no side effects because no dangerous chemicals are used in manufacturing it.

Olay Natural White Day Cream

Olay natural white day cream is one of the famous brands selling in Pakistan. This can be applied on hands and feet as well. It is good to apply it in day time so that good results can be attained. It contains vitamins and is consisted of SPF 24. It gives the best results to the user if used on regular basis otherwise no difference in skin tone will be observed. This cream is useful for every type of skin and don’t have side effects.

Ponds White Beauty Spot-less Lightening Cream

Ponds white beauty spot-less lightening cream is widely used by the girls and females of Pakistan to make their skins fresh and young. Ponds brand is famous for producing the best and result oriented creams and has reputation in the market. This cream makes the skin lighter and gives pinkish effect to the skin. It is also very useful in removing the marks or spots and to make the skin totally flawless, natural and attractive.

Faiza Beauty Cream

Faiza beauty cream is a local brand produced by Pakistani company and is highly result oriented cream. It helps the ladies in gaining fresh and fairer look. This brand has attractive a huge customer base and producing lots of beauty products. It is recommended that customers should use Faiza beauty soap along with the cream to get the best outcomes in less time period. The company claims that user can get the required results only in a week.

Stillman’s Freckle Cream

Stillman’s freckle cream is used by the ladies of Pakistan to make their skin tone equal, fair, glowing and attractive. This is one of the widely purchased and used creams in Pakistan and has earned lot of fame. It is claimed by the company that this cream will give results in 2 weeks but should be used continuously.