Arij Fatyma Engagement, Nikkah, Wedding Pictures

Pakistani prominent and brilliant Actress and Model Arij Fatyma recently got engaged with Faraz. The engagement ceremony of Arij Fatyma was celebrated last week on Thursday January 2, 2014 and soon after the engagement event she got married with Faraz but the rukhsati of Arij Fatyma will be announced later this year. Nikkah ceremony of Arij Fatyma celebrated on 5 January 2014 after two days of engagement ceremony.

Let’s have a look on Arij Fatyma and Faraz Wedding, Nikkah and Engagement Pictures:-

Arij Fatyma engagement ceremony was attended by several celebrities from Pakistan entertainment industry such as Ayeza Khan, Juggan Kazim and many more. Arij Fatyma is an outstanding Pakistani actress. She got great success in Pakistan showbiz industry in very short period of time.

Arij Fatyma wears tea pink color beautiful dress on her engagement ceremony, while Faraz wears three piece suit on the engagement ceremony. She wears pink and green color lehanga on the Nikkah event. Nikkah event was simply arranged and attended by close relatives of Arij Fatyma and Faraz.