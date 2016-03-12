Alkaram Spring Lawn Collection 2016 Vol. I with Prices

Alkaram Textile Mills started their business in 1986, and now they have their business all over the world. In fashion industry, Alkaram has an image that is known for its fine and amazing products with everything that is needed to be called stylish. The collection is titled Rangon Ki Dunya featuring Pakistani actress and model Saira Shahroz.

This time summer is pretty fast to come so we are all ready to welcome it with enthusiasm of enchanting dress of Alkaram lawn collection for year 2016. In this season of festivities, everyone is expecting for something new and beautiful for bright sunny days. In every season Alkaram brings hodgepodges of bright joyful prints, unique and lively designs that captures the essence of summers each and every day.

No matter where you fall age wise, tradition wise or style wise, Alkaram spring lawn dresses Volume-1 brings everything for everyone. Every dress and every designed is designed in technologically equipped studio under the guidance of well-trained and skilled designers.

Alkaram Spring Lawn Collection 2016 Vol. I

Lawn collection this year brings a lot of new mesmerizing embroidered, digitally printed, block printed, and chiffon dupatta collection for all the ladies out there. The embroidered collection is ideal for formal and semi-formal functions while the other whole collection is especially designed for casual day to day fashion. The ladies who have planned to be called the hot chick of the party as especially recommended to try Alkaram lawn designs for this summer. The embroidered side includes neckline lace, traditional embroidered bordered shirts, net or chiffon sleeves along with plain or printed trousers.

This fashion brand is creating stylish and exclusive designs for fashion bazaar from last so many decades and is all involved out in dealing with the men and women centered collections for the occasional and seasonal wear. Let’s check out Pakistani clothing brand Alkaram Textile Mills new spring lawn collection 2016 for women.